Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 1,312,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,129. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

