Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 803.3% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 325,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,636. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

