Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 803.3% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 325,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,636. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.
