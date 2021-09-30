Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.54. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 6,154 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 286.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

