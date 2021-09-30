Critical Comparison: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Microelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 36.24%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.57 $814.13 million $0.42 27.24 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.40 $33.77 million $0.30 92.70

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

