Critical Contrast: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) versus Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.82 $1.34 billion $1.26 17.16 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.51 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KeyCorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KeyCorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 3 5 0 2.44

KeyCorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

