Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIHY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.86. Croda International has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

