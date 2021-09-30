Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,481 shares during the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare makes up approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.54% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,866. The stock has a market cap of $821.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

