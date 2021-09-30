CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,090 shares of company stock valued at $89,085,703 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $239.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

