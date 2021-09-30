Crowns (CWS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.95 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00011826 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,680 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

