Crypto.com Coin Price Reaches $0.16 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $35.06 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.