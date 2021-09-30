CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $22,982.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.