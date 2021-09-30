Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

