CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,484.29 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $674,484.29 and $3,032.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.99 or 0.00480509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001735 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.