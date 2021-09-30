CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $897,678.21

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $897,678.21 and approximately $62,766.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

