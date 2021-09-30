CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.72

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €66.72 ($78.49) and last traded at €65.30 ($76.82), with a volume of 127304 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.32 ($76.85).

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

