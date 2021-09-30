Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $303,915.60 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $303,915.60 and approximately $615.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

