CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $360,223.23 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $360,223.23 and $2,561.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.29 or 0.00107687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.