CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $25.04 million and $81.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.00475266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015900 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00039359 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,018,511 coins and its circulating supply is 147,018,511 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.