cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.93 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $106.93 million and $51,175.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,693.19 or 0.24515770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

