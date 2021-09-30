CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.52

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 1922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

