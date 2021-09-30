Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 2,324,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.14.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

