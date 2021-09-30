Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 6%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 5,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,206,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

