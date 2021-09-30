Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.66

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.96. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

