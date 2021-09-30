Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:DAL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £771.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.32. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).
About Dalata Hotel Group
