Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:DAL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £771.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.32. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

