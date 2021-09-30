Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331,369 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 6.2% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $306.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.23. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.14 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.