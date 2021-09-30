Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Danaos worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 331.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

