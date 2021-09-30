Daniel Wright Purchases 3,671 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daniel Wright bought 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

MNL opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Thursday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a one year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £230.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 582.98.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.