DAOstack Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $451,026.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,317.61 or 0.99990775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002323 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

