Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $153.68 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

