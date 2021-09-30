Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Cap Hits $2.73 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $299,670.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $70.64 or 0.00162012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 76,729 coins and its circulating supply is 38,626 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using US dollars.

