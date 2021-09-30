Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,460 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.32% of Daseke worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 33.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSKE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

