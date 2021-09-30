DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Thursday. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

