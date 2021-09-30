DATx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,607.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $753,405.70 and $132,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

