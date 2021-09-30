David A. Ramsay Buys 50,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Savara stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,165. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

