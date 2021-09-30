David Jakeman Sells 4,590 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 499,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,367. The stock has a market cap of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

