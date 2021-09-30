DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.95. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

