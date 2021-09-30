DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.74. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 41,531 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

