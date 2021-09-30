Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,397.80

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,397.80 ($57.46) and traded as high as GBX 4,872 ($63.65). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,750 ($62.06), with a volume of 239,241 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,068.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,397.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

