Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75.

About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

