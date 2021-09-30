DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200,552.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $200,552.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

