Deeper Network Price Down 9.2% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $89.27 million and $2.05 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

