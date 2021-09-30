Define (DFA) Achieves Market Cap of $78.17 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Define coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004290 BTC on major exchanges. Define has a total market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $143.67 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Define has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

About Define

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

