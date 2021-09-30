Dego Finance Price Down 10.2% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.83 million and $19.18 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00015136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

