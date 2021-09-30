Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 812.5% in September

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DELCF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 85,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,890. Delic has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.04.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.