Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

WILYY stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

