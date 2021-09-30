Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125,325 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.31% of Methode Electronics worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,207. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,557 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.