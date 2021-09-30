Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,526 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

