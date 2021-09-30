Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 42,798 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.61% of United Community Banks worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

