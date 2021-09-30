Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 116,332 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,332 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

