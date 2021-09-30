Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.52% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

